Narcan used to revive Carrollton middle school student

Carrollton
More North Texas students reportedly overdose on fentanyl

Staff members were forced to use Narcan to revive a student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at a middle school in Carrollton Wednesday. Plus, law enforcement officials in Van Zandt said a 13-year-old student who overdosed on Monday is still in the hospital.

CARROLLTON, Texas - A student was revived after an apparent opioid overdose Wednesday at a middle school in suburban Dallas.

According to the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District, staff members at Dewitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton used Narcan to revive the student.

The student was responsive when taken to the hospital.

Crisis counselors were sent in to help classmates who witnessed the incident, the district said.

It is at least the second time a school in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has used Narcan to save a student’s life in recent weeks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 22-year-old arrested, considered 'main source' of fentanyl that killed 3 Carrollton teens

Law enforcement groups announced the arrest of a 22-year-old who is considered to be a major source of fentanyl-laced pills in Carrollton on Wednesday.

Perry Middle School is one of several schools in the district tied to a fentanyl trafficking ring.

Three people were arrested earlier this year after being accused of supplying teenagers with the pills.