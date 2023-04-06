Narcan used to revive Carrollton middle school student

A student was revived after an apparent opioid overdose Wednesday at a middle school in suburban Dallas.

According to the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District, staff members at Dewitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton used Narcan to revive the student.

The student was responsive when taken to the hospital.

Crisis counselors were sent in to help classmates who witnessed the incident, the district said.

It is at least the second time a school in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has used Narcan to save a student’s life in recent weeks.

Perry Middle School is one of several schools in the district tied to a fentanyl trafficking ring.

Three people were arrested earlier this year after being accused of supplying teenagers with the pills.