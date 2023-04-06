Narcan used to revive Carrollton middle school student
CARROLLTON, Texas - A student was revived after an apparent opioid overdose Wednesday at a middle school in suburban Dallas.
According to the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District, staff members at Dewitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton used Narcan to revive the student.
The student was responsive when taken to the hospital.
Crisis counselors were sent in to help classmates who witnessed the incident, the district said.
It is at least the second time a school in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has used Narcan to save a student’s life in recent weeks.
- CONTINUED COVERAGE:
- 2 Carrollton adults led fentanyl ring that led to deaths, hospitalizations of students, feds say
- 22-year-old arrested, considered 'main source' of fentanyl that killed 3 Carrollton teens, feds say
- Carrollton man charged after allegedly using arrest of fentanyl suspects to advertise his own drugs
- Candlelight vigil to be held for teenage victims of Carrollton fentanyl drug ring
- Another Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD student overdoses on fentanyl
Perry Middle School is one of several schools in the district tied to a fentanyl trafficking ring.
Three people were arrested earlier this year after being accused of supplying teenagers with the pills.