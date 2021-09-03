Mustang driver runs away, passenger dies in fiery Dallas crash

article

A man ran away from a fiery fatal crash in Dallas overnight.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Midway Road, south of Walnut Hill Lane.

The driver of a Ford Mustang lost control while going at a high speed, veered off the road and struck a utility pole.

Witnesses said they saw one man get out of the car. He called out for another person in the car and then fled on foot.

Firefighters arrived to find the car on fire. After they put out the flames, they found a body inside the vehicle.

Police are now trying to identify and locate the driver of the car.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The area around the crash was closed for several hours for an investigation and fuel spill cleanup.