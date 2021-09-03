Dallas firefighter hurt while putting out warehouse fire
article
DALLAS - One firefighter was hurt in a two-alarm fire at a warehouse in northwest Dallas.
The fire at the Silver Star Wholesale Building off Harry Hines Boulevard started around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
When firefighters arrived, the warehouse was already engulfed in flames. It suffered significant damage.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said the injured firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
It’s not clear what caused the fire.
