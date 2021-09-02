Man arrested after firing weapon near Ross Avenue apartments in Dallas

Dallas police took a man in custody after he randomly fired a weapon Thursday morning near apartments.

The incident happened near Ross and Haskell Avenues, just east of downtown Dallas, after 10 a.m.

Witnesses called police when they saw the man walking around firing shots. When the man went into an apartment building, SWAT showed up.

"Officers responded to the scene, got here within minutes, and was waved down by a complainant who said the suspect had just entered into her apartment," said Deputy Chief Israel Herrera.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and no one was injured during the shooting.

Police say they don't have a motive for what happened.

Advertisement

MORE: Crime and public safety coverage