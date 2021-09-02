3 men arrested for shooting Collin County 13-year-old during robbery attempt

article

The men responsible for shooting a 13-year-old child in a failed robbery attempt are now behind bars, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the child was shot twice during the during the attempted robbery on Aug. 24 on Covey Lane near Melissa.

Responding officers used a tourniquet to save the child’s life.

Detectives worked with several other agencies to identify three suspects – Chung Hup, Zenzele Dube and Bawi Bik.

"I’m extremely proud of my deputies for their dogged determination and the relentless pursuit as they coordinated with the Lewisville Police Department and agents from Homeland Security Investigations to track down and arrest the criminals who attempted to rob and then shot this child," said Sheriff Jim Skinner.

The sheriff did not say what led them to the men.

They are now facing charges for aggravated robbery, injury to a child and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The suspects are being held at the Collin County jail and Denton County jail. Their bond amounts were set at $450,000 each.

MORE COLLIN COUNTY NEWS:

New antibody infusion center opens in McKinney

Family of Plano PD headquarters shooting suspect cooperating with FBI terror investigation

Suspect shot by Plano SWAT officers who were trying to serve a warrant

Advertisement

Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge for role in Capitol riot