McKinney police officers stop attempted murder-suicide involving man and his son, department says
MCKINNEY, Texas - The McKinney Police Department says officers stopped an attempted murder-suicide involving a man and his son.
Police were called to a home on Copperhead Lane on June 23 for someone making suicidal threats.
The suspect Kendall Thigpen-Watkins was threatening to kill himself and his 8-year-old son.
Kendall Thigpen-Watkins
When officers entered the home they found Thigpen-Watkins and his son hanging from a rope on the staircase baluster.
Officers cut the rope and gave medical attention to both.
Thigpen-Watkins and the 8-year-old were both taken to the hospital.
The child has since been released.
Thigpen-Watkins was charged with attempted capital murder.
He is currently in the Collin County Jail.