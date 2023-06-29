McKinney police officers stop attempted murder-suicide involving man and his son, department says

The McKinney Police Department says officers stopped an attempted murder-suicide involving a man and his son.

Police were called to a home on Copperhead Lane on June 23 for someone making suicidal threats.

The suspect Kendall Thigpen-Watkins was threatening to kill himself and his 8-year-old son.

When officers entered the home they found Thigpen-Watkins and his son hanging from a rope on the staircase baluster.

Officers cut the rope and gave medical attention to both.

Thigpen-Watkins and the 8-year-old were both taken to the hospital.

The child has since been released.

Thigpen-Watkins was charged with attempted capital murder.

He is currently in the Collin County Jail.