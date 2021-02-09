Most North Texas school districts undecided on virtual classes if icy weather strikes

School districts around North Texas are closely monitoring winter weather that could bring icy conditions in the coming days.

But officials in many of the districts are mum on if classes would be cancelled altogether if roads became too icy or if students and teachers would have a virtual learning day.

Muenster ISD, west of Gainesville in Cooke County, announced Tuesday evening it will delay the start of classes until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Fort Worth ISD says it is monitoring the weather and the district does not anticipate making any changes to the school schedule. But, FWISD has until 5 a.m. the day of a weather event to make any modifications or cancellations.

Dallas ISD isn't taking any action at this time. A spokesperson says the district has until 6 a.m. the day of a weather event to make any changes. If need be, she says schools could transition to "virtual only" learning for that day.

Arlington ISD says it will hold off on making any decisions until Thursday morning. A spokesperson says icy roads in the area are a concern they'll keep an eye out for.

RELATED: Closings/Delays list

Advertisement

TxDOT spokesman Val Lopez says pre-treating the roads should prevent a lot of ice buildup.

"We'll be working in 12 hour shifts around the clock until the situation resolves itself," Lopez said.

TxDOT brine trucks were seen at Interstate 35W and Highway 114 in Denton and on other highways and bridges Tuesday to treating surfaces ahead of frigid temperatures that will linger.

"We're well prepared for a multi-day event. We know how ice reacts to our treatments when the temperatures get into the teens we'll adjust accordingly," Lopez said.

In Collin County, Frisco ISD says the district has moved the regular Thursday distribution of free "to go" school meals up to Wednesday.

Plano ISD has no plans to make any modifications or changes to its school schedule at this point and a spokesperson pointed to its "weather related guidelines."

Crowley ISD tweeted that school buildings will open early on Wednesday and Thursday to reduce the amount of time students have to wait outside in the cold weather. Heaters will be turned up so that schools are warm when students and staff arrive.

One district is not being cagey, though. Northwest ISD in Denton County already let parents know if schools close, all classes, including remote-learning, are canceled.

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory starts Tuesday night as North Texas preps for freezing rain