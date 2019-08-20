Missing Denton 2-year-old's death ruled an accident

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A toddler’s death earlier this summer in Denton has been ruled an accident.

Sarbesh Gurung disappeared from his family’s apartment near the University of North Texas campus in early June.

Despite a major search effort that involved police and neighbors, the 2-year-old’s body wasn’t found the next day. He was inside a neighbor’s SUV parked one building away from his home.

But many who knew the toddler and his family asked how was his body could be so close and not found.

“There were so many of us looking, it was right next door,” said Ganesh Baniya, a family friend. “That is the question. How come? It was right there.”

While there are still questions about Gurung’s death, the Denton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died because of the heat.

