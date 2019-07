Authorities, first responders and a growing number of volunteers are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy in Denton.

Police say 2-year-old Sarbesh Gurung went missing on Tuesday just before 2 p.m from a home in the 2400 block of West Prairie Street near the UNT campus.

Denton PD released two pictures of the boy. His mother told police he was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt with green tennis shoes and dark-colored pants.

SKY 4 has been flying over the area as authorities are going door-to-door to look for young Sarbesh. Crews have also been searching storm drains, manholes and trash cans for any possible sign of him.

RIGHT NOW: Heavily equipped Search & Rescue crews now searching brush near W. Prairie St home where 2 yr old Sarbesh reported missing by his mom around 3pm in Denton @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/rSs5KwISwZ — Alex Boyér (@AlexBoyerFox4) July 2, 2019

Sarbesh's parents are being interviewed at the police department by investigators.

As of 6:40 p.m., police are no longer asking for volunteers but say Sarbesh still hasn't been found. Crews are mainly focused on searching within a five-block radius of where he was last seen.

Police say no Amber Alert has been issued since it doesn't appear that Sarbesh was abducted, but they say nothing is off the table.

Denton PD has a dedicated tip line at 940-349-7960. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately.