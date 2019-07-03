< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story416205049" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416205049" data-article-version="1.0">Vigil held to honor missing Denton 2-year-old found dead in neighbor's SUV</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-416205049" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vigil held to honor missing Denton 2-year-old found dead in neighbor's SUV&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/vigil-held-to-honor-missing-denton-2-year-old-found-dead-in-neighbor-s-suv" data-title="Vigil held to honor missing Denton 2-year-old found dead in neighbor's SUV" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/vigil-held-to-honor-missing-denton-2-year-old-found-dead-in-neighbor-s-suv" addthis:title="Vigil held to honor missing Denton 2-year-old found dead in neighbor's SUV">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/vigil-held-to-honor-missing-denton-2-year-old-found-dead-in-neighbor-s-suv">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:41PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-416205049"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:44PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:45PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416205049-416203465" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416205049" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines416205049' boy’s body was found earlier in the day.</p> <p>They brought out a large picture of him. A family spokesman said Gurung’s mother is struggling, crying uncontrollably, and unable to get out of bed for most of the day.</p> <p>Her husband and relatives are tending to the other children for now.</p> <p>This community wants answers.</p> <p>The Denton police chief hopes the medical examiner can provide some.</p> <p>As news began to spread that Gurung had been found dead early Wednesday morning, a small memorial began taking shape next to the white Toyota SUV where the little boy's body was found by a neighbor around 6 a.m.</p> <p>A building separates the parking lot from the second-floor apartment where Gurung was reported missing by his mother just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, igniting a massive search by land and air.</p> <p>“Being here, it's hard. It's like you can feel him, but the way I look at it, is he's in a better place now,” said Taylor Olvera, who lives nearby.</p> <p>Olvera was one of countless people who helped Denton police officers and firefighters search for the little boy Tuesday.</p> <p>The white SUV he was found inside of is very similar to the family's white Toyota SUV.</p> <p>“We don’t know if the car was unlocked, we just don’t know right now,” Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said. “The windows on the vehicle were dark tinted. It was impossible to look inside, they had a shade for children in the vehicle.”</p> <p>There are some who question if a 2-year-old boy could open a car door on his own.</p> <p>One mother who stopped by the memorial said her 3-year-old daughter managed to unlock and open the front door to their home in a matter of seconds.</p> <p>“And walk 100 feet from my front door,” said Mona Langham, who lives nearby. “I'm so blessed by God that I was right there and I saw it.”</p> <p>Denton's police chief said now is not the time to point fingers, instead, everyone should wait for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.</p> <p>But friends of the family are asking how his body was so close and not found by first responders who searched a five-block radius from the apartment more than once.</p> <p>“There were so many of us looking, it was right next door. That is the question. How come, it was right there? This area was already sealed,” family friend Ganesh Baniya said.</p> <p>“We're supposed to be there to guide them. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/police-searching-for-whoever-is-throwing-rocks-at-cars-on-dallas-north-tollway" title="Police searching for whoever is throwing rocks at cars on Dallas North Tollway" data-articleId="416199966" >
<h4>Police searching for whoever is throwing rocks at cars on Dallas North Tollway</h4>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/trackdown-help-find-lemondo-simmons-killer" title="Trackdown: Help find Lemondo Simmons' killer" data-articleId="416188443" >
<h4>Trackdown: Help find Lemondo Simmons' killer</h4>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/residents-displaced-by-crane-collapse-still-waiting-to-get-their-belongings-cars" title="Residents displaced by crane collapse still waiting to get their belongings, cars" data-articleId="416172032" >
<h4>Residents displaced by crane collapse still waiting to get their belongings, cars</h4>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Police_searching_for_rock_thrower_on_tol_0_7474605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Police_searching_for_rock_thrower_on_tol_0_7474605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Police_searching_for_rock_thrower_on_tol_0_7474605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Police_searching_for_rock_thrower_on_tol_0_7474605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Police_searching_for_rock_thrower_on_tol_0_7474605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dallas police are trying to figure out who is throwing rocks at cars as they enter the Dallas North Tollway." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for whoever is throwing rocks at cars on Dallas North Tollway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police are trying to figure out who is throwing rocks at cars as they enter the Dallas North Tollway.</p><p>Both Monday and Tuesday, drivers say large rocks or objects hit their cars right as McKinnon Street turns into the tollway on the edge of Uptown.</p><p>Tuesday night, several cars were struck at about midnight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trackdown-help-find-lemondo-simmons-killer" title="Trackdown: Help find Lemondo Simmons' killer" data-articleId="416188443" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Trackdown__Help_find_Lemondo_Simmons__ki_0_7474555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Trackdown__Help_find_Lemondo_Simmons__ki_0_7474555_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Trackdown__Help_find_Lemondo_Simmons__ki_0_7474555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Trackdown__Help_find_Lemondo_Simmons__ki_0_7474555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Trackdown__Help_find_Lemondo_Simmons__ki_0_7474555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police hope the public can help find the man who robbed and killed a father of four." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trackdown: Help find Lemondo Simmons' killer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police hope the public can help find the man who robbed and killed a father of four.</p><p>Lemondo Simmons had his life and $300 taken from him, leaving four boys – the youngest of which was 6 years old - without their dad.</p><p>This case underscores the damage caused when someone makes a decision to shoot and kill another person.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/residents-displaced-by-crane-collapse-still-waiting-to-get-their-belongings-cars" title="Residents displaced by crane collapse still waiting to get their belongings, cars" data-articleId="416172032" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sky4%20Arlington%20Apartment%20Fire%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_17.27.29.27_1560466036190.png_7395008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sky4%20Arlington%20Apartment%20Fire%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_17.27.29.27_1560466036190.png_7395008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sky4%20Arlington%20Apartment%20Fire%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_17.27.29.27_1560466036190.png_7395008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sky4%20Arlington%20Apartment%20Fire%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_17.27.29.27_1560466036190.png_7395008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sky4%20Arlington%20Apartment%20Fire%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_17.27.29.27_1560466036190.png_7395008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Residents displaced by crane collapse still waiting to get their belongings, cars</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 06:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three weeks after a deadly crane collapse in Old East Dallas, people are still waiting to find out when they will get the rest of their belongings and their cars.</p><p>Managers from the apartment building, Elan lights, said a lot of work and planning is going on behind the scenes. </p><p>The crane will not be removed until a federal investigation wraps up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/deputies-woman-left-child-alone-at-home-to-go-drinking-with-boyfriend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Forsyth_KellyMayAlgar_070319_1562165730700_7472053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Forsyth_KellyMayAlgar_070319_1562165730700-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Woman left child alone at home to go drinking with boyfriend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vigil-held-to-honor-missing-denton-2-year-old-found-dead-in-neighbor-s-suv"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/V_VIGIL%20DENTON%20MISSING%202YO%20FOUND%20DEAD%209P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png_7474389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_VIGIL DENTON MISSING 2YO FOUND DEAD 9P_00.00.46.06_1562207137872.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil held to honor missing Denton 2-year-old found dead in neighbor's SUV</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-searching-for-whoever-is-throwing-rocks-at-cars-on-dallas-north-tollway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/P_DNT%20ROCK%20THROWERS%209P_00.00.34.06_1562206234063.png_7474357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_DNT ROCK THROWERS 9P_00.00.34.06_1562206234063.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police searching for whoever is throwing rocks at cars on Dallas North Tollway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/peta-asks-mayor-to-change-name-of-chicken-dinner-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/GettyImages-993922584_1562202935902_7474504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A fried chicken dinner from Flo's Famous Fried Chicken in Anaheim, CA. "Chicken Dinner Road" in Caldwell, Idaho, was named for a fried chicken dinner bribe to the governor. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images)" title="993922584_1562202935902-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PETA asks mayor to change name of 'Chicken Dinner Road'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 