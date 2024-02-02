Former Dallas Star Mike Ribeiro's sexual assault trial goes to jury

Jury deliberations continue on Friday in the sexual assault trial of former Dallas Stars player Mike Ribeiro.

Ribeiro is charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault for incidents that allegedly happened on Lake Cypress Springs in Franklin County in 2021.

Ribeiro is accused of raping one woman, assaulting another and attempting to assault a third.

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 27: Mike Ribeiro #63 of the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on October 27, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Expand

The 12-person jury deliberated for more than 5 hours after closing arguments on Thursday, but did not reach a decision.

If the jury finds Ribeiro guilty they will also determine the sentece.

Each sexual assault charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years, he could face up to 10 years in prison for the attempted sexual assault charge.

Ribeiro played for the Stars from 2006 to 2012.

He retired from the NHL in 2017.