Woman testifies former Dallas Star Mike Ribeiro raped her on boat

Former Dallas Stars player Mike Ribeiro is on trial in East Texas where he is facing multiple sexual assault charges.

Ribeiro is accused of assaulting two women and attempting to assault a third in Franklin County, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

A woman testified on Wednesday and claimed Ribeiro raped her on a boat on Lake Cypress Springs back in 2021.

Video from the woman's phone showed her and others on Ribeiro's boat the day of the incident.

Ribeiro played for the Stars from 2006 to 2012.

He faces up to 50 years in prison if found guilty.

Testimony in the trial is set to resume on Thursday.