Midlothian kidnapping suspects arrested one month after elderly couple's escape

Midlothian police announced the arrest of two men allegedly involved in an elaborate kidnapping and robbery scheme.

22-year-olds Jeffrey Stayns Fernando of Plano and Akash Tyagi of Frisco were arrested and each charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity with a deadly weapon.

20-year-old Noah Gulzar was previously arrested and charged.

On Oct. 9, police say three armed men kidnapped a 72-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from their home in Midlothian.

They then took the couple to an Airbnb in DeSoto, where they were tied up.

The kidnappers tried to access their bank accounts and other financial accounts.

After several hours, the couple was able to break out of their restraints while two of the three kidnappers were gone and used a kitchen knife to escape, stabbing the remaining kidnapper in the leg and hand.

Noah Gulzar (Ellis County Jail)

The couple said they knew Gulzar from a previous business deal.

Police did not say what led them to the arrest of the other two men.