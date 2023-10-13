Midlothian police arrest 1 of 3 suspects wanted for kidnapping elderly couple

Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a couple from their home in Ellis County.

Noah Gulzar, 20, faces several charges including aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Noah Gulzar (Ellis County Jail)

Police said he and two other armed men grabbed a 72-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman Monday in Midlothian, 25 miles southeast of Dallas.

The victims were taken by gunpoint to an Airbnb in DeSoto. They were tied up, and the kidnappers attempted to access their bank accounts and other financial accounts.

Later, once two of the three kidnappers left the house, the couple managed to break free from their restraints. They grabbed a kitchen knife and used it to escape.

"They were very lucky to be able to get free. They were both tied with ropes. The male was able to get free and assist his wife in getting free," Midlothian PD Assistant Chief Scott Brown said. "They were able to get a knife from the kitchen of the location where they were taken and use the knife to help facilitate their escape."

The couple stabbed one of the kidnappers in his leg and hand while trying to get out of the house. Then they ran to a neighboring home to call 911.

Police said Gulzar was the man the couple stabbed. They knew him from a previous business deal.

He was arrested early Friday morning and booked into the Ellis County jail.

It’s not clear if police have identified the other two suspects.