Mesquite police release video of fatal shooting of 16-year-old following police chase

Mesquite police released video of a police chase that ended with an officer shooting and killing a 16-year-old suspect.

This happened on August 11, when police said officers tried to make a traffic stop on Scyene Road.

The 16-year-old driver took off, leading them on a pursuit that police said reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

According to police, the driver struck multiple vehicles and road signs, before stopping in a yard in the 1700 block of Carnation Drive.

The video shows the teen got out of the vehicle. The officer shouted nine times for him to stop.

Police said he ignored commands and reached into the vehicle.

That's when the officer, a 14-year veteran, opened fire.

Backup officers arrived and tried to revive the suspect, but he later died at a hospital.

Police said a handgun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

The name of the 16-year-old has not been released.