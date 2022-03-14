2 teens dead after shooting in Watauga

article

Watauga police are investigating the deaths of two 17-year-olds who were found dead in a vehicle over the weekend.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood near Western Center and Park Vista boulevards.

Neighbors told FOX 4 they heard dozens of gunshots.

The bodies of two 17-year-old males were found in a vehicle that was riddled with bullets.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims or said anything about a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Watauga Police Department at 817-514-5787.

READ MORE:

16-year-old dies after crashing into Dallas home

SMU graduate killed while working as journalist in Ukraine

Advertisement

Suspect in custody after shootout with Dallas officers