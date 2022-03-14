2 teens dead after shooting in Watauga
article
WATAUGA, Texas - Watauga police are investigating the deaths of two 17-year-olds who were found dead in a vehicle over the weekend.
It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood near Western Center and Park Vista boulevards.
Neighbors told FOX 4 they heard dozens of gunshots.
The bodies of two 17-year-old males were found in a vehicle that was riddled with bullets.
Police have not yet released the names of the victims or said anything about a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Watauga Police Department at 817-514-5787.
