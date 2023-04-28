Officer exchanges gunfire with suspect before taking him into custody, Mesquite police say

A Mesquite Police Department officer and suspect both fired at each other before the suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning.

This started just after 6 a.m., when police were called about someone firing shots in the area of Gus Thomasson Road and Oates Drive, near Vanston Park.

The responding officer found several people running through the park.

Police said one of them fired a shot at the officer.

The officer, who has been with Mesquite PD for two years, returned fire. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The people running through the park were taken into custody without further incident.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.