Mesquite woman shoots at burglar in her home, scaring him off, police say

Mesquite police are looking for a burglary suspect who ran from the home after the homeowner shot at him.

Police were called to the home on Anita Drive, near Jane Street around 10:40 a.m.

The woman, named Alex, said she was working from home and took a break. When she came back she saw a man wearing a mask had opened a window and was removing items from inside the house.

"I went into my kitchen, I grabbed my handgun and as I looked out I saw someone was in my backyard," she said.

When she confronted the burglar, the man started charging toward her.

Alex told Mesquite Police she fired her pistol at him.

In an interview with FOX 4 Alex said she wasn't sure if she hit the burglar.

"I hope so," she said. "He ran off apologizing he jumped back over the fence, and he was gone."

The man ran off into the woods behind the home.

Mesquite PD officers were not able to find the suspect.

Alex said she is feeling overwhelmed and scared, but is thankful her 7 children were at school at the time of the incident.

"There's nothing much I can do besides continue on with life and protecting my family," she said.

Alex said she learned a lesson from the incident.

"Keep all my windows closed and all my guns loaded," she said.