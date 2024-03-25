Expand / Collapse search

Arlington to pay tribute to WWII hero for National Medal of Honor Day

Published  March 25, 2024 8:29am CDT
Arlington
Arlington hero honored on National Medal of Honor Day

The city of Arlington is observing National Medal of Honor Day by celebrating the life and legacy of a local World War II hero who brought down six enemy aircraft while saving his wingman's life. FOX 4's Hanna Battah shares his story.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The city of Arlington will pay tribute Monday to a World War II hero and a native of the city.

Col. Neel Kearby was the first United States Air Force pilot to receive the Medal of Honor.

He is one of the war’s most decorated fighter pilots.

Col. Kearby repeatedly put himself in danger to bring down enemy aircraft during the war.

He died after his plane was shot down in 1944.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation will celebrate Kearby’s life and legacy on Monday as part of celebrations for National Medal of Honor Day.

Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. at Arlington City Hall.