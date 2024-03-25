Arlington to pay tribute to WWII hero for National Medal of Honor Day

The city of Arlington will pay tribute Monday to a World War II hero and a native of the city.

Col. Neel Kearby was the first United States Air Force pilot to receive the Medal of Honor.

He is one of the war’s most decorated fighter pilots.

Col. Kearby repeatedly put himself in danger to bring down enemy aircraft during the war.

He died after his plane was shot down in 1944.

Related article

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation will celebrate Kearby’s life and legacy on Monday as part of celebrations for National Medal of Honor Day.

Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. at Arlington City Hall.