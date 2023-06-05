McKinney man found nearly 100 miles from home after week-long disappearance

The McKinney Police Department says a man who disappeared for a week has been found.

24-year-old Diego Antonio Garcia, who is autistic, left home on May 25.

Video released by McKinney PD showed Garcia in Lancaster on Monday, May 29 at the Country View Golf Course. Staff from the course said that Garcia appeared to be disoriented.

Police said a Good Samaritan spotted Garcia on Friday, June 2 sleeping outside a convenience store in Corsicana, nearly 100 miles away.

The Good Samaritan recognized Garcia from social media posts and called police. They then stayed with Garcia until police came by to pick him up.

"It was the happiest of all endings. Diego went to his car, hugging his mom," the Good Samaritan said, according to police.