North Texas men sent to federal prison for 2020 violent crime spree

Four North Texas men are paying the price for a violent crime spree that terrorized store employees and homeowners.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Brian Black, 44-year-old Jason Brown, and 44-year-old Kenneth Holt robbed a Dollar General Store in Tom Bean, which is near Sherman in Grayson County, back in October 2020.

Black pointed a gun at the store’s employees and threatened to kill them if they didn’t comply with his demands.

Ten days later, Black and Brown invaded a home in Mansfield, which is in Tarrant County.

They tied up the homeowner and his two family members, demanded money, and threatened to kill them if they didn’t comply.

Black ended up shooting the homeowner’s son after he managed to free himself from the zip ties.

Federal prosecutors said 42-year-old Brandol Abram orchestrated that home invasion because he thought the family had $10 million in their home.

Several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest the four men.

Holt pleaded guilty to his role in the Dollar General robbery in 2022 and received an 8-year sentence.

Brown and Abrams also pleaded guilty to their roles in the home invasion robbery and were sentenced on Thursday. They received 15 and 16.5-year sentences respectively.

Black went to trial last year and was convicted on robbery, kidnapping, and weapons charges. He was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison.

"The sentences that these defendants received demonstrates that justice for the victims was served and our communities will be safer as a result. Black, who was the most violent member of the crew, effectively received a life sentence and ensures that he will no longer be a threat to society," said U.S. Attorney Damien Diggs.

The federal prosecutor said threatening, shooting, and injuring innocent people will not be tolerated.