Missing McKinney man 'disoriented' at golf course after leaving home, police say

McKinney police have released new video in the search for a missing 24-year-old.

24-year-old Diego Antonio Garcia left home on May 25 and his family says he did not take his phone or wallet with him.

Diego Antonio Garcia (Source: McKinney Police Department)

Video released by McKinney PD on Thursday shows Garcia in Lancaster on Monday, May 29 at the Country View Golf Course.

Staff from the course said that Garcia appeared to be disoriented and was seen going between the course and a nearby park across the street.

In the video, Garcia is wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, a neck gaiter and black Vans shoes.

Garcia's family tells police he is autistic and is in need of assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 972-547-2773.