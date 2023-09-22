Former Grand Prairie ISD teacher sentenced to 15 years in prison for relationship with student

A 34-year-old ex-Grand Prairie ISD teacher was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for having an improper relationship with a former student at an all-girls school.

Matthew Ramos, a middle school teacher at the Young Women's Leadership Academy at Arnold, started the relationship with one of his former students in the Fall of 2021, when they were just 16 years old.

Matthew Ramos

Ramos got the girl's number and the two began exchanging explicit photos and texts.

Eventually, the two kissed in Ramos' classroom. The buildings for the high school and middle school were connected.

Administrators caught wind of the relationship in October 2021 and called law enforcement.

At first, Ramos denied the relationship. Then he changed his story, telling officers he was in love with the student, but claimed accusations of nude photos being shared were false.

Ramos then showed officers a new tattoo sleeve he had gotten on his arm to symbolize his love for the student.

Featured article

An examination of Ramos's phone found the messages and naked photos sent between him and the student.

In the messages, officers also found Ramos saying that he wanted to bring a gun to school to threaten the girls who told administrators about their relationship.

Ramos pleaded guilty in July 2023. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the improper relationship with a student charge and 10 years in prison for online solicitation.

The sentences will run concurrently.