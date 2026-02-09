Fort Worth man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 double homicide

article

A man involved in a 2022 Fort Worth shooting was sentenced to two life sentences in prison by a Tarrant County jury.

Sentencing in 2022 murder case

What we know:

24-year-old Anthony Bell-Johnson has been found guilty of capital murder by a Tarrant County Jury, and was given two life sentences for his role in a 2022 double homicide. He was also sentenced to pay $20,000 in fines.

In September 2022, Bell-Johnson, along with several acquaintances, entered a house on Steel Dust Drive in Fort Worth wearing black masks, firing multiple shots at residents playing in an open garage before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

17-year-old Jamerrien Monroe and 5-year-old Rayshard Scott were killed in the shooting. Monroe's 18-month-old son was also injured.

Police say Bell-Johnson fired his weapon at least 16 times. They later found the keys to the getaway vehicle in Bell-Johnson's pocket, leading to his arrest.

What they're saying:

Tarrant County assistant district attorneys Bill Vassar and Melina Hogan prosecuted the case.

"He absolutely knew what he was doing," Vassar told the jury. "This family has been waiting for justice for 3 ½ years. Let's give them some justice."

The backstory:

Previously, Jay Shawn Nixon-Clark was found guilty of capital murder in Jan. 2025 and automatically sentenced to life in prison for his role in the shooting.

Nixon-Clark was 16-years-old at the time of the shooting.