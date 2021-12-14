Man arrested for Lake Worth gas station stabbing

article

Police in a Fort Worth suburb have located and arrested a stabbing suspect.

Lake Worth police said 59-year-old Hubert Burdick stabbed another man at a gas station on Navajo Trail Monday afternoon.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. His name was not released.

Police said Burdick will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

