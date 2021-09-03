Man shot and killed by Lake Worth officers following police chase

article

Two police officers in the Fort Worth suburb of Lake Worth shot and killed a man after a chase.

It started early Friday morning when police tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding and driving without lights.

Officers were warned the three people inside the SUV might be armed.

The chase ended in Fort Worth and the three suspects ran.

Police said one suspect threatened the officers with a pistol that had an extended magazine. Two officers fired at him.

The man died on the way to the hospital.

Police have not yet said if the other two suspects were arrested.

The officers are on leave while the shooting is investigated.