Dallas ISD suffers massive data breach; information involved goes back to 2010

Dallas ISD says it suffered a massive data breach involving information dating back to 2010.

The district found out about the breach in early August, officials said.

Hackers got access to some current and former employee names, address, phone number, social security number, date of birth and other information.

Current and former student information was stolen too, including grades and medical records.

The district says if you were a student, employee or contractor between now and 2010 your data was likely exposed. They say their cybersecurity experts do not believe the data was sold or given out - but the investigation is ongoing.

Dallas ISD says it will provide a hotline number beginning Friday for those who want more information, including credit monitoring.

