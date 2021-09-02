North Texas districts temporarily closing schools, reinstating mask mandates due to COVID-19 surge

On Wednesday, doctors at Cook Children’s warned there would be more school closures in North Texas if more people didn’t do things like get vaccinated or wear masks.

It’s now becoming routine for districts to have to pause in-person classes after large chunks of their students and staff are being held out because of COVID-19.

Districts are trying to minimize that disruption.

Duncanville ISD is the latest district to rework its pandemic policies, announcing that when students return from Labor Day weekend, they’ll have to wear masks.

It’s also holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Duncanville High School Friday.

The district said it has actually seen a slight decrease in cases, but Duncanville ISD Superintendent Marc Smith wrote in a statement: "With Labor Day weekend and an upcoming Fall Break in October, putting a temporary mask mandate in place is a proactive decision and attempt to mitigate the number of positive cases in our schools."

RELATED: Texas schools dealing with 'major operational issues' due to COVID-19 outbreaks, TEA says

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Unfortunately, many districts are not seeing cases decline.

Richardson ISD revealed it’s temporarily halting in-person learning at Brentfield Elementary.

The district said nearly a quarter of Brentfield’s students were absent from in-person learning Tuesday.

The district does have a mask mandate, which district leaders said follows the recommendations of doctors.

"While again, I know that many of you would like me to discount the recommendations, possibly asserting that I know more than they do, I would never in good conscience do such a thing as the leader of our school district," Richardson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone said.

Cook Children’s doctors made a desperate plea for masking in schools and vaccination Wednesday.

RELATED: Overwhelmed Cook Children's doctors make desperate plea as COVID-19 delta variant surge continues

The hospital system’s emergency room and urgent cares are overwhelmed.

And doctors raised concerns about what they were seeing take place at the beginning of the school year.

"We are looking at photos recently, of passing periods in the high schools, where we are literally looking at hundreds of students shoulder-to-shoulder without masks on," Dr. Susi Whitworth said. "This is the same thing as a superspreader event occurring continuously in these schools and it’s dangerous."

A month ago, just 40 children were hospitalized in North Texas with COVID-19.

Thursday, hospitals reported 116 hospitalized with the virus.

Advertisement

"I have two kids in school, they wear masks. It’s a no brainer for me. It’s the simplest thing in the world and it doesn’t bother them," Medical Director Of Emergency Services for Cook Children’s Dr. Corwin Warmink said.