Man hit by suspected drunken driver outside Dallas bar

A man was hit by a truck and critically injured near a northwest Dallas nightclub overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday around the time people were leaving the Tin Room, which is near Harry Hines Boulevard and Inwood Road.

Police said the man was hit by a pickup truck as he tried to cross Hudnall Street.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The impact also caused significant damage to the suspect’s truck.

He reportedly failed a field sobriety test and could face charges of intoxication assault.

