Woman stabbed multiple times in Uptown Dallas parking garage

Police released photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman in an Uptown Dallas parking garage. They are hoping for tips.

The attack happened early Wednesday morning in the parking garage attached to an apartment complex near Blackburn Street and the Central Expressway.

The 31-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man in the photo was seen with her shortly before the attack. Police want to talk to him about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.

