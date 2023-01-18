Man gets 60 years for killing Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull

article

A man convicted of killing a Fort Worth police officer received a 60-year prison sentence.

Samuel Mayfield pleaded guilty Tuesday to the 2018 murder of undercover Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull.

Hull was shot and killed while confronting a group of serial robbery suspects who had been terrorizing patrons at Latino bars.

Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

A second man, Timothy Huff, was convicted last year of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A third man died in the shootout.