Jury deciding sentence for man convicted of killing Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull

A Tarrant County jury is now deliberating the sentence that will be given to the man convicted of killing a Fort Worth police officer in 2018.

Timothy Huff apologized to the jury Wednesday for Garrett Hull's death. He said he had no idea what was happening at the time.

While Huff did not fire the shots that killed Officer Hull, he was with armed robbers at the time.

Huff testified during sentencing, hoping to convince jurors to spare him from the death penalty.

The court action Wednesday involved a tumultuous few hours with Huff himself on the witness stand.

Huff’s defense attorneys no doubt hoped he could help in the effort to spare his life and avoid the death penalty.

He was found guilty for the murder of Hull.

Another man pulled the trigger and was killed. That man was Huff’s friend and partner in a string of robberies. His death left Huff legally responsible for murder.

Huff’s testimony was a mixed bag. He was remorseful, combative, argumentative, and at one point, had to be admonished for speaking too aggressively.

"I just hope the family can forgive which parts I played, for even being there, period," Huff testified. "They want to talk about manipulation. They know most people don’t know nothing about the law. You wanna talk about manipulation, this man right here [his attorney] allowed me to have all the jurors’ information, they names, they’re addresses."

Huff said he does not want to be given the death penalty.

[ATTORNEY: "Why should you not be put to death?"]

"Because I’m not the type of person they make me seem to be, I’m just not. I really have a good heart. I mean, I’ve made some bad mistakes," Huff said.

Huff also talked about swallowing a razor blade before this trial started.

He said he did that because he did not want to go to trial with his current defense attorney.

Before he testified Wednesday, he asked the judge if he could fire his attorney, but that request was denied.