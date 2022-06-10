Testimony continues in trial for man accused of killing Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull

article

A Tarrant County jury watched the police interrogation video of the man on trial for the murder of a Fort Worth police officer.

Friday was day three of Timothy Huff’s trial. Tarrant County prosecutors said he was part of a criminal gang of robbers that had been targeting bars in 2018.

Officer Garrett Hull was shot and killed as he and other officers tried to arrest the gang four years ago.

On Monday, Hull’s widow said he was concerned capturing the suspects would be dangerous.

"Well, he said these guys are really dangerous, babe. It's bad," Sabrina Hull told jurors. "He said he thought there would be a shooting involved and I said, ‘Don't put that in your universe. I don't want to think about that.' And he said, ‘We need to talk about these things. They’re real.'"

The victims who were terrorized inside a bar testified about calling 911 seconds before Hull was shot and killed.

"I was just thinking about my kids, thinking about my kids. And seeing the gun in my husband’s back," said Norma Martinez, a robbery victim.

Jurors later heard details about evidence collected at the scene including money, guns and ski masks.

If Huff is convicted, prosecutors will ask the jury for the death penalty.

The trial wrapped up early Friday because the judge likes Fridays to be half days.

