Man found dead in Rowlett pool, police look for person of interest

Rowlett police are looking for a person of interest after a man was found dead in a swimming pool.

Police were called to the home on Indian Trail just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when someone found the man in the pool.

When officers arrived at the home one person ran from the area and into a wooded area nearby. Rowlett Police are considering them a person of interest.

A DPS helicopter was called to the area to search for the person.

Drugs were found near the home and the DEA will take part in the death investigation, according to police.

Police say children were inside the home and CPS was called.

The victim's identity has not been made public at this time.

Officers say that the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no known threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.