Man found dead in Dallas in bullet-riddled car
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a driver in Oak Cliff.
Firefighters responded to a crash just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on Denley Drive.
When they got there, the first responders found a man dead behind the wheel of a Cadillac that had crashed into a fence.
The vehicle was riddled with bullets and the man had fatal gunshot wounds.
A woman was also in the car, but she was not hurt.
Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting and do not yet have a suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Dallas Police Department.
READ MORE:
1 dead after argument at Dallas gas station
Deep Ellum weekend shooting suspects still sought; police release surveillance video
Advertisement
Dallas PD crime reduction plan: Overall violent crime is down, but murders are up