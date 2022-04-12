1 dead after argument at Dallas gas station
article
DALLAS - An argument at a Dallas gas station ended with one man dead and another in custody.
Police said one of the men opened fire on the other late Monday night at a 7-Eleven in north Oak Cliff. It’s near South Hampton Road and Clarendon Drive.
The wounded man died at the hospital.
Police spotted a car that matched the description of the shooter’s vehicle a few blocks away from the gas station and made an arrest.
The names of the victim and suspected shooter have not yet been released.
