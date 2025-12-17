Body recovered during kayaker search at Marine Creek Lake
FORT WORTH, Texas - A body has been found at a Fort Worth lake where a kayaker was reported missing Sunday, officials announced Wednesday.
What we know:
The body was recovered around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Tarrant Regional Water District announced.
The man's body matches the description of the kayaker reported missing on Sunday, the district said. The body will be turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for identification.
What we don't know:
The district's release does not explicitly say the body is that of the missing kayaker. A name has not been released.
Search for missing kayaker
The backstory:
The search began late Monday night after a friend called 911 when he found the missing person's truck and kayak at the Marine Creek East boat ramp.
The Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) Law Enforcement Division conducted sonar operations, locating personal effects and a paddle belonging to the kayaker before suspending the search late Monday.
By Tuesday morning, the Texas Game Warden had taken the lead on the investigation, which is standard protocol given the time elapsed since the kayaker was reported missing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Tarrant Regional Water District.