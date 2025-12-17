Body recovered during kayaker search at Marine Creek Lake

article

The Brief A body matching a missing kayaker’s description was recovered Wednesday evening at Fort Worth’s Marine Creek Lake. The remains were turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for official identification. The kayaker was reported missing Sunday after his truck and kayak were found at a boat ramp; search teams located personal items earlier in the week.



A body has been found at a Fort Worth lake where a kayaker was reported missing Sunday, officials announced Wednesday.

Body found at Marine Creek lake

What we know:

The body was recovered around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Tarrant Regional Water District announced.

The man's body matches the description of the kayaker reported missing on Sunday, the district said. The body will be turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for identification.

What we don't know:

The district's release does not explicitly say the body is that of the missing kayaker. A name has not been released.

Search for missing kayaker

The backstory:

The search began late Monday night after a friend called 911 when he found the missing person's truck and kayak at the Marine Creek East boat ramp.

The Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) Law Enforcement Division conducted sonar operations, locating personal effects and a paddle belonging to the kayaker before suspending the search late Monday.

By Tuesday morning, the Texas Game Warden had taken the lead on the investigation, which is standard protocol given the time elapsed since the kayaker was reported missing.