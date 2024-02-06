Man dies after vehicle falls from Dallas overpass

article

A man died after police said he lost control of his vehicle and vaulted off an overpass in West Dallas.

Police said 45-year-old Moises Sanchez was on Walton Walker Boulevard when he lost control.

His vehicle landed on Singleton Boulevard and died before paramedics arrived.

Three other vehicles on Singleton Boulevard were damaged in the crash, but no one else was seriously hurt.

"Within seconds, as soon as I heard the brakes, then I saw the car flying. I had enough time to barely move up some. Within two seconds of me moving up, it hit that quick," said Mauricio Herrera, who witnessed the crash.

Police are still investigating to try to determine what caused Sanchez to lose control.