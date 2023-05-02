Man charged with murder in Far East Dallas killing from December

Dallas police have arrested and charged a man who police believe shot and killed a man in Far East Dallas late last year.

49-year-old Hector Ruvalcaba was found dead, slumped inside a black Mercedes with multiple gun shot wounds on December 26.

Juan Gil Hernandez was arrested on Tuesday, April 25 and charged with Ruvalcaba's murder.

Juan Gil Hernandez (Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness told police that he was with Gil Hernandez's girlfriend on the night of the shooting. She told the witness that her boyfriend had left to "do some work," along with further conversation that led the witness to believe he was going to kill someone.

After learning of the shooting on the news, the witness reached out to police.

Doorbell camera video from near the scene shows a light-colored SUV with paper plates in the area of the shooting. The vehicle matches the gold Infinti SUV driven by Gil Hernandez, according to court documents.

The affidavit says phone records obtained by police also place Gil Hernandez near the scene of the shooting.

Gil Hernandez has been charged with murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.