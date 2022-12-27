Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car
DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night.
According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes.
Detectives are now reviewing security video from around the area in hopes of discovering what happened to him.
As of now, police do not have a motive or description of the suspect.