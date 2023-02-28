Man arrested, charged with stealing donations from Flower Mound mosque

The man police say is responsible for stealing donations meant for earthquake victims from a Flower Mound mosque has been arrested and charged.

Richardson police arrested 36-year-old Muhammad S. Khan on Saturday, Feb. 25 after the city's license plate reader system alerted officers.

Muhammad Khan

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Flower Mound police identify suspect they believe stole donations from mosque

Khan was driving the same vehicle on Feb. 13 when he allegedly entered the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque in Flower Mound through an unlocked door and broke open boxes filled with cash and checks said to be meant to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

He was charged with burglary of a building.

Khan previously had a trespassing arrest in Virginia.

He bonded out of jail on Tuesday.