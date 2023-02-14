Donations for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims stolen from Flower Mound mosque

Flower Mound police were called to investigate a burglary at a mosque where a thief made off with donations meant for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The suspect made their way inside the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque on Peters Colony Road at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

Courtesy: Harris Khan

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie and a mask, found six metal boxes filled with donations for the earthquake victims.

Then the forced the boxes open and an unknown amount of money was stolen.

Courtesy: Harris Khan

Photos from the mosque show a hole cut into a door inside the box and the damage to the safe boxes inside the facility.