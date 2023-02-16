Flower Mound police identify suspect they believe stole donations from mosque

Flower Mound police have identified a suspect in a burglary of a mosque earlier this week.

Police have issued a warrant for Muhammad Shoaib Khan from Virginia for the burglary of the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque on Peters Colony Road.

The suspect, who was wearing a hoodie and mask, made their way into the building on Monday and took off with donations meant for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The mosque was closed, but he entered through an unlocked door. He walked toward the donation boxes.

The Islamic Association says community members filled the boxes with cash and checks to help earthquake victims.

Flower Mound police are asking for help locating Khan, who previously had a trespassing arrest in Virginia in August 2022.

Officers say he may be driving a white 2022 Volkswagen Taos with the Virginia license pate UYZ5770.