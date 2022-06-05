2 women injured in shooting at Lower Greenville bar

article

Two women were hospitalized after being shot during a fight at a Lower Greenville bar early Sunday morning.

Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m., after a group of women got into a fight inside a sports bar.

At some point, one woman pulled out a gun and opened fire, injuring two women. The victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and investigating what led up to the fight and shooting.

This is the second recent shooting at that location.

The other previous case involved Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph and resulted in the arrests of two Louisiana men.