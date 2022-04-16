Police arrest 2 men from Louisiana for Lower Greenville murder involving Dallas Cowboy

article

Dallas police have arrested two Louisiana men in connection with a murder along Lower Greenville that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was wanted for questioning in.

The fatal shooting of 20-year-old Cameron Ray was featured on Trackdown this week. It happened in the early hours of March 18, outside a bar on Dallas’ Lower Greenville Avenue.

Attorney Barry Sorrels confirmed to FOX 4 that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was sitting in the suspect's vehicle when the shots were fired, but Sorrels added that Joseph was not the shooter and was unarmed.

Sorrels said Joseph "found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent."

On Saturday, police announced they arrested 28-year-old Aries Jones and 21-year-old Tivione English, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They turned themselves into police after they were identified as the shooters.

Police said the victim had come to Dallas with three friends for a fun birthday weekend, and was doing nothing wrong that night. He was just walking with his friends.

Investigators found that there was an altercation between Ray’s group and the suspects.

There was a fight, and after it broke up, the suspects got into a black SUV.

As Ray and his friends were walking back to their vehicle, the SUV drove by and people inside opened fire, killing Ray.

Police did not say what led them to identify English and Jones as the shooters.

