Live Stream of Solar Eclipse: Dallas, Texas

Watch live coverage from in and around Dallas, Texas, the largest city in the path of totality for Great North American Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

FOX 4 will have extended live coverage of the total solar eclipse across North Texas. We will be covering the buildup to the big moment from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Good Day, and then we will be live from 10 a.m. through the end of the eclipse in North Texas. You can watch our stream in the player above, on TV or for free on FOX LOCAL.

FOX 4 crews will be located at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Cotton Bowl, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, the University of Texas at Arlington Planetarium, the Dallas Arboretum, Ennis and Richardson ISD.

Once the eclipse begins, there will be a close-up shot of the sun on this page.