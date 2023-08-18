Police have released the name of the man accused of shooting two people in the head inside a Lewisville home earlier this week.

37-year-old Samuel Atinafu Melkamu was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with two counts of capital murder.

Samuel Atinafu Melkamu (Source: Denton County Jail)

Melkamu is in the Denton County Jail, where he is being held on $500,000 bond.

The bodies of 66-year-old Lilia Fernandez Ortiz and 43-year-old Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez were found inside the home on Ramblewood Drive on Monday.

A relative found the bodies inside the home after not being able to get in contact with them for several days.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Fernandez Ortiz's body was found in the kitchen and Arrellano-Fernandez's body was found in the garage.

Lewisville police say the dead bodies had been in the home for several days by the time they were found.

Police said shortly after the bodies were discovered that they believed the killings were an isolated incident.

They have not given an update on if the victims and suspect knew each other.