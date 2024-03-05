Lawsuit hints at possible cause of Texas Panhandle wildfire

As firefighters work to get the Texas Panhandle wildfires under control, a new lawsuit is shedding light on the possible cause.

The lawsuit filed on Friday on behalf of a homeowner in the town of Stinnett alleges that a downed power line is to blame for the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which is the largest fire in Texas history.

It claims three utility companies did not properly inspect or maintain a wooden pole that snapped.

One of the companies, Xcel Energy, responded to the claim and said in a statement that investigators are still working to determine an official cause of that fire.

READ MORE: North Texas fire crews battle wildfires in Texas Panhandle

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott plans to return to the area Tuesday to get an update on the six wildfires that have now burned more than 1.2 million acres of land.

The latest update on the fires is a good one. They’re not rapidly growing thanks to more favorable weather and the efforts of firefighters from across the country.

Containment for each fire has grown while the acreage burned has not.

Gov. Abbott and the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management will visit the panhandle just before noon Tuesday. It’s the second visit for the governor since Friday.

He, along with local officials, will give an update on suppression efforts.

This all comes as North Texans continue their support.

Dallas-based construction executive Harlan Smith and others loaded up trucks, trailers, and even a few semis with supplies to head west over the weekend.

He got emotional talking to FOX 4’s Alex Boyer about the welcome they received when they arrived in the panhandle.

"Everyone's meeting everyone for the first time. This is a group of strangers," Smith said as the emotions began to overtake him. "I watched big burly guys that just broke down."

The group ended up delivering hundreds of bales of hay for hungry cattle.

They are now helping to organize another hay run.