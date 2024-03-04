Texas wildfires: North Texans travel to Panhandle to lend helping hand

article

Additional firefighters and Good Samaritans from North Texas have made their way to the Panhandle, where wildfires continue to rage.

The Hutchinson County United Way says over 150 homes have been impacted in their county alone. The fires have extended to at least five other counties.

The wildfires, which began burning last week, continue to consume acres upon acres of farmland, leaving ranchers and their surviving cattle crippled.

"We just knew that we needed to jump up and take action," said Harlan Smith, a Dallas-based construction executive.

This past weekend, Smith put his truck driving skills to good use, delivering hundreds of bales of hay to the Panhandle.

He got emotional thinking about the dozens of volunteers who showed up with their semis, pickup trucks and trailers ready to help.

"Everyone's meeting everyone for the first time. This is a group of strangers," Smith said as the emotions began to overtake him. "I watched big burly guys that just broke down."

The group picked up another 200+ bales of hay once the first load was gone.

Smith says they delivered until 3 Sunday morning.

"They burn through a lot of hay. Those the cattle do," he said.

The wind is still challenging for crews trying to contain the fires.

READ MORE: North Texas fire crews battle wildfires in Texas Panhandle

DeSoto firefighters have joined this fight.

Even so, a new fire erupted this weekend, briefly forcing more people from their homes.

Six fires are actively burning out west.

The Smokehouse Creek fire, which is the largest in state history, has scorched more than a million acres.

Related article

"There's still fires burning. Here, there's containments, getting better," said Rupert Robbins with the Texas Baptist Men.

TBM sent 60 volunteers to the town of Fritch this weekend, where a boil water notice was put into place.

The group set up areas for people to shower and do laundry.

They also handed out boxes for residents to put stored belongings.

"Of course, a lot of what we do has to do with, providing help, hoping, healing. So, it's more than just physical work and trying to give encouragement to folks as they walk these difficult times," said Robbins.

As some recovery efforts get underway in fire-ravaged neighborhoods, Hutchinson County officials, northeast of Amarillo, are asking for specific donations, like snow shovels.

"Really, shovels of all nature, because when we get close to clean up and things like that we're going to need a multitude of different types," said Deidra Thomas, Hutchinson County's Public Engagement Coordinator. "Snow shovels are wider they allow us to pick up more debris more efficiently."

Texas Baptist Men have additional equipment and volunteers coming from Collin County on Tuesday.

Harlan Smith says he's helping to organize another hay run.