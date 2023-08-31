Man charged in Dallas block party shooting that killed woman, injured 4 others

Dallas police say they have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Fair Park.

23-year-old Laquest Sirls was charged with murder in connection to a shooting on July 16.

Police were called to Al Lipscomb Way for a shooting at a block party around 5 that morning.

An arrest affidavit says that multiple suspects in ski masks began shooting the crowd from a dark SUV.

24-year-old Shaniah Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to Jones, 2 men and 2 women were injured in the shooting.

An arrest affidavit says that surveillance video from before the shooting shows Sirls driving the suspect's vehicle.

Records also show Sirls' phone was in the area where the suspect's vehicle was abandoned.